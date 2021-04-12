Local elected officials endorse the removal of downtown Sarasota’s SCAT transfer station

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The downtown Sarasota SCAT bus transfer station on First Street and Lemon Avenue may be disappearing if city and county officials have their way.
Any change would not adversely affect the county’s bus users, a SCTA report says. County commissioners are looking at potential locations and the impact that this might have.
In a City Commission meeting last week, commissioners authorized a letter to be written to Sarasota County encouraging them to move the station so the property can be developed.
“I think anyone can agree that these long buses should not be operating in this small location,” said Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler.
Ziegler said he’s on board with the idea and keeping the transfer station downtown can cause safety problems.
“You have people and businesses and people pulling out, that’s dangerous and you have a lot of pedestrians that are walking,” said Ziegler.
Other officials, like Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody, said the city has outgrown its ability to keep the station downtown.
“Most of us think it’s outgrown its location currently,” said Brody.
Ziegler said the city will soon unveil plans for a modernized transportation system, which will lessen the need for the transfer station to stay.
“Once we move to that, we don’t need this location as we can give up this land and open it up for whatever we want,” said Ziegler.
There has been no official word when changes will start to be implemented, but Ziegler tells ABC7 the new system will be a lot smoother and will streamline transportation all across the county.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.