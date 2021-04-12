Highway Patrol to focus on pedestrian safety Tuesday in Bradenton

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper talks to a pedestrian in Fort Myers recently. Troopers will be in Bradenton Tuesday to educate the pubic on pedestrian safety. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff | April 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 1:00 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol will be on foot Tuesday in Bradenton, in the area of Cortez Boulevard and 20th Street West, conducting Operation P.E.D.S. (Pedestrian Education and Developing Safety). 

Over the course of about two hours, troopers will speak with pedestrians and bicyclists, providing safety tips and traffic law reminders. The FHP says that area is prone to incidents involving vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. Their goal is to decrease the number of injuries and deaths through education.

