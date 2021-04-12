Four million gallons of water added to Piney Point from weekend storms

MANATEE CO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says that around 4 million gallons of water were added to the Piney Point reservoir from the storms over the weekend.
The site now contains 221 million gallons, up from 217 million prior to the rain. DEP says that the site received 2.8 inches of rain but spread across the large area has added up to 4 million gallons of rainwater.
At this time DEP has stopped the discharge to Port Manatee and they are still sampling water all around the area to check for contaminants. Additionally, DEP says the steel plate that is sealing the seam separation is still in place and working. The site is still being monitored and DEP is working with local meteorologists to get the best information about future storm systems.
To date, the DEP says there are no reported fish kills in the area and residents can find the latest information here.
