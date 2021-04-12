First Alert Weather: A frontal passage today brings dry skies to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will move past the area today triggering off a few morning showers and sprinkles. The chances for showers will end in the midmorning hours as drier air then moves in. Morning clouds will give way to clearing skies and the afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies.
As high pressure builds in our weather will be sunny and dry for the next 4-5 days with temperatures in the low to mid 80s near the coast and upper 80s inland.
By the end of the workweek another front will approach with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. This front will stall out and give us a small chance for showers into the weekend.
