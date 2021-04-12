FDOH update shows rise in COVID positivity rate

By ABC7 Staff | April 12, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT - Updated April 12 at 2:48 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate rising, to 8% on Monday, up from 6.51% on Friday.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 4.17% and 6.46% respectively.

The state is also reporting 1,656 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,125,846. The state reported 35 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,056. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 88,212

SECOND DOSE: 120,852

TOTAL= 209,064

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 57,971

SECOND DOSE: 85,860

TOTAL= 143,831

Positivity rates:

STATE: 8%

Manatee: 4.17%

Sarasota: 6.46%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 8%

Total New deaths: 35

Total Florida Cases: 2,125,846

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 1,656

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,056

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 20,705

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 36,038

Total New cases since yesterday: 16

New deaths: 5

Total deaths in Manatee: 645

Total hospitalizations:1,447

New Hospitalizations: 0

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 384

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 30,637

Total New cases since yesterday: 25

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Sarasota: 800

Total hospitalizations: 1,313

New Hospitalizations: 0

Total people tested yesterday: 387

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

