FDOH update shows rise in COVID positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate rising, to 8% on Monday, up from 6.51% on Friday.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 4.17% and 6.46% respectively.
The state is also reporting 1,656 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,125,846. The state reported 35 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 34,056. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 88,212
SECOND DOSE: 120,852
TOTAL= 209,064
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 57,971
SECOND DOSE: 85,860
TOTAL= 143,831
Positivity rates:
STATE: 8%
Manatee: 4.17%
Sarasota: 6.46%
FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 8%
Total New deaths: 35
Total Florida Cases: 2,125,846
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 1,656
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 34,056
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 20,705
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 36,038
Total New cases since yesterday: 16
New deaths: 5
Total deaths in Manatee: 645
Total hospitalizations:1,447
New Hospitalizations: 0
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 384
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 30,637
Total New cases since yesterday: 25
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Sarasota: 800
Total hospitalizations: 1,313
New Hospitalizations: 0
Total people tested yesterday: 387
