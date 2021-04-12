A couple of dry days ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a stormy weekend things have calmed down for a few days. Look for a fast-moving high pressure to move west to east across our area bringing delightful weather through Wednesday.
A frontal system will move into North Florida on Thursday and bring only a slight increase in cloudiness for us along with a 30% chance for a few late day showers. Until then, no mention of rain through Wednesday.
Temperatures will be a bit cooler to start the day on Tuesday with lows in the mid-to-upper 50s east of I-75 or a few miles inland from the Gulf. Elsewhere look for temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s.
Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day with a high around 85 degrees and upper 80s well inland.
On Thursday, the front will get close and bring a chance for a few scattered showers as a weak cold front moves close. The high on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The rain chance is only 30%.
Friday expect partly cloudy skies along with a slight chance for a shower or two in the afternoon. The high on Friday will be close to the average which is 81 degrees.
Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies along with a 30% chance for some showers. Sunday the rain chance will go up a little in the afternoon at 40%. We are not expecting anything too strong on Sunday.
Monday calls for mostly cloudy skies with a better chance for rain as another front moves in.
E/W 10-5-knot seas running 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
