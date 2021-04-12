Capitol Watch: April 12, 2021

TALLAHASSEE (News Service of Florida) - Here’s what’s on tap in the Capitol today.
DEMOCRATS HOLD MEDIA AVAILABILITY: House Minority Co-leader Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach, and Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, will hold an online media availability. (10 a.m. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84800461017?pwd=NHdjeFBkZnlMRWlKbUtBN2czSHQ3UT09)
PSC APPLICANTS INTERVIEWED: The Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council will interview five candidates to replace Julie Brown on the state Public Service Commission. The seat became open when Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Brown as secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The council will interview candidates Rosanna Manuela Catalano, Jeanne Curtin, Gabriella Passidomo, Ana Ortega and state Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood. The council will recommend finalists to DeSantis, who will make the appointment. Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, is chairman of the council, while Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, is vice chairman. (10 a.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)
GAMBLING ISSUES ON TABLE: The Senate Regulated Industries Committee will take up two bills (SPB 7076 and SPB 7080) that would create a state “Gaming Control Commission” and do away with a requirement that many pari-mutuel facilities conduct live horse racing or jai alai games to offer more-lucrative cardrooms. (3 p.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
Also:
DIVERSION PROGRAM DISCUSSED: The Revenue Estimating Conference will discuss issues related to a tax-collection enforcement diversion program. (9:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
REVENUE ESTIMATES ON TABLE: The Revenue Estimating Conference will discuss monthly revenue estimates. (10 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
GAS SKIMMERS TARGETED: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will hold a news conference to discuss illegal gas pump “skimmers” and gas-pump security legislation. (2 p.m. RaceTrac, 12401 N.W. 57th Ave., Hialeah.)
CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTS DUE: State candidates, political committees and parties face a Monday deadline to file reports showing campaign-finance activity through March 31.
