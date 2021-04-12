Capitol Watch: April 12, 2021

PSC APPLICANTS INTERVIEWED: The Florida Public Service Commission Nominating Council will interview five candidates to replace Julie Brown on the state Public Service Commission. The seat became open when Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Brown as secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The council will interview candidates Rosanna Manuela Catalano, Jeanne Curtin, Gabriella Passidomo, Ana Ortega and state Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood. The council will recommend finalists to DeSantis, who will make the appointment. Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, is chairman of the council, while Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, is vice chairman. (10 a.m., Reed Hall, House Office Building, the Capitol.)