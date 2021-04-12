‘American Idol’ contestant Alana Sherman, back home in Lakewood Ranch

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - There were fond farewells after last night’s “American Idol.” Twenty-two-year-old Alana Sherman was hoping to make it to the top 16, after impressing the judges each week.
“Let me just say to you, you have the stage presence and the energy to be a star,” said judge Lionel Richie.
“You really embodied entertainment, you really lit the stage up you worked the audience and you acknowledged them,” said Katy Perry after Sherman’s performance with Brian McKnight.
But now that she’s back in her Lakewood Ranch home, she’s reflecting on her time on one of the biggest entertainment shows of all time.
“Obviously I wanted to go on, but I was so grateful for the experience, and so many things that I learned behind the scenes,” said Sherman.
And that included the things she learned at Lakewood Ranch High School. Sherman says it wasn’t music, but sports that gave her a competitive edge.
“The tennis part came from my grandmother. I love her, she’s my whole world. She was the first black national champion -- ever!” said Sherman.
But once she made it to Hollywood, she was even more smitten with the judges.
“When I flew out there and met the judges they’re all so beautiful, first of all. They’re so beautiful on TV and so beautiful in person, but they’re also so kind and helpful and they really want to see you do well,” said Sherman.
Sherman says she plans to move to Los Angeles to continue her singing career at some point. If you want to follow her journey on social media, you can find her under @AlanaDelSherm on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
