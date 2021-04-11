Strong to severe storms possible again today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for another round of storms to roll through later this morning through the early afternoon as another disturbance in the Gulf sends some big energy our way. Similar to Saturday’s line of storms one or two of them could turn severe with winds up to 60 mph along with some dangerous lightning.
The timing of the heavy weather will be mainly from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. today as it pushes through the entire viewing area. With this kind of set up there is always a possibility of a quick waterspout or weak tornado as the line moves through. Although the chance is small it is still possible with this line of storms.
Rainfall amounts will be anywhere from a 1/2 inch to a couple of inches in a few areas. Once the first line goes through there will also be another chance for storms as the actual cold front moves through during the late afternoon say around 4-6 p.m. today.
There is a chance for some minor street flooding as we may see the line slow down and start to see some “training” of storms move over the same area.
A small craft advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. this evening as winds will be out of the south at 20 knots and gusts up to 30.
