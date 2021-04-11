SRQ airport sees record-high month

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The month of March was the busiest month of all-time at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
They say they’re not done - the expectation from President & CEO Rick Piccolo is that April performs even better.
“I expect it to continue, to see those kinds of record numbers, monthly records broken, and it’s history,” Piccolo said. “And we continue to work on other projects, and trying to plan, and hire, and work as fast as we can.”
With that increased traffic comes some growing pains. Some visitors at the airport struggle to get through all the things they need in a timely manner due to limited staff or space.
“There’s not enough workers here. There’s not enough cars here,” passenger Chris Reed said. “There’s not enough people to see around the bend and what people need and to predict to future. And there’s people coming to Florida in droves.”
The airline has unveiled a 20-year master plan to expand the airport’s capabilities, as they try to keep up with the increased demand.
