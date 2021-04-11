Severe weather causes significant damage in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Severe storms rolling through the area Saturday night caused damage to parts of the Suncoast.
Homes near El Conquistador Parkway and IMG Academy in Bradenton suffered heavy damage.
According to the Manatee County Public Safety Department, rescue crews responded to help someone who was injured. Pictures tweeted by the department showed damaged roofs and debris strewn across yards.
The National Weather Service is also tracking two other storm reports. Manatee County Emergency Management reports 20 structures in Bayshore Gardens are damaged. At least five of those structures had large sections of the roofing removed.
Three mobile homes in Oneco are also reporting minor roof damage.
