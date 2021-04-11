Several Manatee County houses damaged in Saturday storms

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Several houses in Bradenton have severe damage from a strong line of storms that rolled through the area Saturday evening.
ABC7′s Chase Campbell was at the scene as folks picked up the debris. The area affected was around 43rd Street West just north of El Conquistador Parkway, near the IMG golf course in Bradenton.
Chase reports that one person sustained minor injuries as roofs and lanais were blown away by powerful winds. Several homes needed to be boarded up and tarps placed on their roofs. People were working through the night as a second round of storms is set to approach Sunday.
The National Weather Service says this was only caused by wind and no official tornado has been declared. Our own Mike Modrick did catch a video of water spouts over the Sarasota Bay near the area of heavy damage. There is no word on if those spouts reached land.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.