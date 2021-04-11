First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

Current timing looks to be around the noon hour, storms will start to enter into the northern part of Tampa Bay. They will press south through the early and mid afternoon hours likely packing strong to even damaging wind. There is current a 15% chance of seeing damaging wind. An isolated tornado is not out of the question for this line along with potential hail. We will be watching to see if outflowing winds out race the storm and weaken the system as it moves further south.