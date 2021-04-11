First Alert Weather Day on Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for the Suncoast on Sunday as another line of potent storms will be headed this way. This next line of storms has the potential to be more severe than the storm line that moved through this evening.
Current timing looks to be around the noon hour, storms will start to enter into the northern part of Tampa Bay. They will press south through the early and mid afternoon hours likely packing strong to even damaging wind. There is current a 15% chance of seeing damaging wind. An isolated tornado is not out of the question for this line along with potential hail. We will be watching to see if outflowing winds out race the storm and weaken the system as it moves further south.
This line will also bring some much needed rain that the Suncoast desperately needs. Some areas could pick up anywhere from one to two inches of rain with some isolated higher totals.
Once the rain moves out we dry out as we head into the new week with sunshine returning and highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s.
