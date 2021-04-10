Tracking storms headed to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -As we head towards night fall, we are tracking a line of potent storms moving along through The Gulf. This line of storms has seen so me intensification over the past hour as it races towards the Suncoast. Storms look to enter into Tampa Bay around 5-6 o’clock tonight and continue to push into Sarasota around 6 to 7 o’clock. Since these storms are closing in around sunset, they could lose some energy as they make their way into the coast. Main threats with this storms line would be the threat for damaging winds and heavy rain fall.