SPD respond to a boat on fire on Sarasota Bay

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police, as well as fire and rescue crews, responded to a boat on fire on the Sarasota Bay Saturday morning.
A camera on our television tower shows crews responding to the area around the 10th Street boat launch. Nine people were reportedly on the boat as other boaters helped bring them to shore with the assistance of Sarasota Police. SPD reports everyone is accounted for.
The vessel is a 24-foot personal boat located about 350 yards off the launch site. There has been no report of injuries at this time.
The boat experienced mechanical failures and has completely sunk in the Bay. Authorities say they are monitoring the area for fuel leaks but they say there is no danger to other boaters. The boat will be removed at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.