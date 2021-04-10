Piney Point situation continues to improve, some nearby residents still concerned about future issues

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Katelyn Kelly has lived in Palmetto for a little more than four years. She says the breach that happened near her home last week still remains very concerning.
“It’s very stressful trying to scramble everything at once, it was very frustrating,” said Kelly.
It was leaking contaminated water. Kelly lives right down the road from the Piney Point site on a low-lying property with her husband, two kids, and a variety of animals including goats and a horse. They were forced to evacuate.
“Flooding, again we have kids and animals,” said Kelly. “The water may be getting into the well or anything like that, it can potentially harm our family, our animals.”
Kelly is worried it could happen again and this time she says they may not be so lucky. Manatee County officials say things are in good shape now and they are very pleased with how this was handled over the last week.
“It’s under control, you have incredible resources,” said Dr. Scott Hopes, administrator for Manatee County. “The Army Corps of Engineers, their dam and levee units from Jacksonville which has incredible expertise in this area, is securing so there won’t be a risk of a breach in the future.”
Officials say the DEP will remain on site until the site closes. That could happen over the next year.
