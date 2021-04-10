People enjoying 18th Annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very popular art festival has returned this weekend in the Sarasota area.
The 18th Annual St. Armands Circle Art Festival bringing in large crowds. The event featuring artwork and sculptures from some of the most talented artists. There are 150 artists displaying their masterpieces this year, that’s down from the usual 200 artists because of the pandemic. Mask wearing is recommended and there is social distancing, among other protocols in place.
“It’s very different, we have a lot wider aisles, we have more space between the booths,” said Elaine Laurent, the show director. “There’s a lot of vacant areas so that people can walk through and get into the inside restrooms, so the artists are loving it because they have more room and they can show on the side and then we’ve had a great crowd.”
The St. Armands Circle Art Festival runs through Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m.- to 5 p.m. For more information you can log onto http://www.artfestival.com/festivals/st-armands-circle-art-festival/artist.
