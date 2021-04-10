Dredging set to begin at Bradenton Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In recent months, boats have been getting stuck in shallow sand off Bradenton Beach, and Manatee County is set to solve that problem in early April by dredging the Sarasota Bay.
“You could be going at a pretty high speed, then all of a sudden, sand. And you’ve got to slow down, and if you’re not careful, you could run aground,” boater Douglas Fedish said. “And that could be an issue too, and you don’t want people getting hurt. Because you make that sudden stop on that sand and you’re going at a good clip, it can be a little dangerous.”
The equipment is already in the area, and soon, Manatee County hopes to free the area up for boaters moving forward.
