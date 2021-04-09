Walk-up vaccines start today at Sarasota Square Mall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Sarasota County no longer need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-up services start Friday, April 9.
The clinic is operating between the hours of 8:30 a.m. 3 p.m.
However, if you already have appointments scheduled for your first dose, you are asked to keep them. Those who are waiting on their second dose should walk up at or near the date they were give to return.
The county-run website will stop operating on Monday, April 12
