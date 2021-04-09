Piney Point discharges end; cleanup continues

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials at the former Piney Point phosphate processing plant say all discharges of untreated water to Port Manatee have ceased.
The Department of Environmental Protection says approximately 223 million gallons remain in NGS-South compartment, the reservoir that sprung a leak, causing evacuations and a looming environmental crisis during the past week.
In an update published on the DEP website, it was noted that localized effects to water quality were observed in the immediate zone of discharge at the port, but no reported fish kills have been reported in the area.
“As we deploy innovative technology on-site, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s goal is to ensure that any future required discharges to the port are treated to reduce nutrients entering surrounding waterways and minimize possible ecological impacts such as algal blooms,” the update said.
DEP continues to monitor and sample surrounding waterways.
Key status updates and response activities:
- At this time, discharges to Port Manatee have ceased.
- Approximately 223 million gallons remain in the NGS-South compartment.
- To date, approximately 215 million gallons have been discharged to the port.
- DEP tasked two innovative technology companies to initiate nutrient reduction and removal treatments from water on-site prior to discharging to Port Manatee.
- DEP deployed diving companies and submersible cameras and identified a seam separation on the east wall of the compartment. Field operations teams are working around the clock to implement necessary repairs to the liner to contain the flow. The flow of the seepage has reduced and remains contained onsite in the facility’s lined stormwater management system.
- DEP’s interactive water quality dashboard details sampling locations and corresponding results to evaluate any environmental impacts to Tampa Bay from the Piney Point discharges. Results will continue to be posted as soon as they are available.
Residents can find the latest information on the status of the site and response activities at ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov/PineyPointUpdate.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.