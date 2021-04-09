First Alert Weather: A cold front will bring weather changes including possible strong storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We end the work week with a continuation of sunny skies and relatively dry air. No rain in the Friday forecast, but the wind will be increasing a bit in the afternoon. Changes begin Saturday as the pressure gradient across the Suncoast starts to tighten and winds pick up significantly. We will have sunshine to start but skies will begin to cloud up later in the day. Marine interests should keep an eye on the forecast to monitor deteriorating Gulf water conditions on Saturday into Sunday.