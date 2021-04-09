Missing Texas boy has been found; Amber Alert canceled

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a 12-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Friday has been found.
The alert for Aaron McBeth has been canceled. No other information was immediately made public.
He had last been seen at around 5 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Village Drive in Gonzales.
He was believed to be with Sylvia Garcia, 32.
Garcia is 5-foot-2, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information can contact the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8968 or call 911.
