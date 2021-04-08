Some wet weather for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Changes are on the way for our area mainly on Sunday as a cold front and a series of disturbances moves across Florida through early Monday morning. We are at a deficit of 4 and a half inches of rain for 2021 and we could sure use some as we head into the peak of brush fire season.
Friday winds will be switching around to the south then the southwest which will bring an increase in the humidity on Friday. With clear skies and light winds early Friday morning we can expect to see some patchy fog but it will burn off quickly. Once the fog burns off then expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures with highs near 80 along the coast and mid to upper 80′s for places east of I-75.
On Saturday winds will begin to pick up out of the SSW and turning more toward the SW later in the day. The wind speeds will be 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. We will begin to see an increase in some cloudiness out ahead of the storm system on Saturday but it should still be nice with partly cloudy skies and a high around 85 and only a 20% chance of some rain.
Saturday evening we will see our rain chances increasing as the first in a series of disturbances moves closer to the Suncoast. Look for mostly cloudy skies Saturday evening with a 30% chance for rain through midnight and then early Sunday that rain chance increases to 40%. Look for those rain chances to increase to 60% by midday Sunday.
Rainfall totals look to be anywhere from .50″ to possible up to 2 inches in some isolated areas by the time it all ends which should be early Monday morning.
Expect mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with periods of showers along with a few thunderstorms on again and off again through Monday morning. The high on Sunday around 77 degrees.
Monday look for morning showers with mostly cloudy skies and then partly cloudy conditions by the afternoon. The high on Monday will be in the low 80′s which is typical for this time of year.
For boaters on Friday look for winds out of the south at 10 knots with seas around 2 feet. There will be a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
