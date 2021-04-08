As Sarasota County shifts from its current vaccine appointment registration system, here’s what to expect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday, Chuck Henry, the health officer at Sarasota Department of Health, announced that starting this Friday, all vaccine appointments at the Sarasota Square Mall would be walk up with no appointment necessary.
He also announced that the county would cease using the existing registration system starting April 12.
Those who have registered appointments should continue to keep those. However, if you are waiting on your second dose of the vaccine, you should walk up on or close to the date you were told to come for your next dose.
Bring your paperwork and COVID-19 vaccination card with you, as well as a photo ID.
Henry also said the county was working on getting Pfizer vaccines so that 16- and 17-year-olds could also be vaccinated.
