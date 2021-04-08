Police report medical emergency involving infant at daycare facility

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a medical emergency involving a 3-month-old boy at the Beautiful Blessings child care center in the 1600 block of Tenth Street.
The young boy has been taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Detectives and patrol officers are working to collect evidence and interview witnesses, police say.
If travels take you near Orange and 10th Street, please find an alternate route.
This story is developing.
