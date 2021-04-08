Manatee man charged with stabbing woman at motel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman multiple times in a motel room early Wednesday, police say.
Bradenton Police responding to a call from the Florida Bound Motel at 2003 14th Street West at about 4 a.m., found a woman in a room beside a blood-soaked bed with seven stab wounds to her arm, head and neck. According to the probable cause affidavit, while waiting for medical personnel to arrive, the woman told police she had had an argument with her boyfriend, Timberlen Terrell.
The affidavit states that Terrell accused the woman of having another man in the room with her, which she denied. The woman said she went to bed alone and was awaked by Terrell stabbing her. As she bled, the woman said she played dead while Terrell held her.
At some point, the woman said she heard Terrell call for a taxi to take him to a convenience store and he left shortly afterward, the report said.
Police found the suspect at the convenience store and was arrested. Police also found prescription medications, marijuana and synthetic marijuana and cash in his possession, During questioning Terrell admitted arguing with the woman but claimed she brandished a knife at him.
Terrell was charged with attempted second-degree murder, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and possession of marijuana. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.
