Here we go again: Venice Police, SCSO join other Florida law enforcement in current trend of removing alligators
Venice PD, Sarasota County Sheriff's Officials and FWC remove an alligator from a Capri Isle (Source: Venice PD)
By ABC7 Staff | April 8, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 7:22 AM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - With warmer temperatures and mating season upon us, alligators are appearing in places that can make a lot of people, even the most seasoned Floridian, a bit nervous.

Earlier this week, Hillsborough County Deputies released body cam footage of an alligator being removed from a Tampa parking garage. On Wednesday, officers in Venice were called to Capri Isle where a gator was strolling around.

Sarasota County Deputies and Florida Wildlife officers safely moved the reptile out of the neighborhood.

It is alligator courting and mating season and Floridians should expect to have more sightings of the creatures. If you run into one you should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 𝟴𝟲𝟲-𝟯𝟵𝟮-𝟰𝟮𝟴𝟲

Here are some safety tips from Florida Fish and Wildlife:

Keep a safe distance

Keep your pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge

Don’t swim in places with warning signage

