Florida jobless claims continue to slow

In Florida, the average over the past four weeks stands at 16,324. Since March 15, 2020, the state Department of Economic Opportunity has paid just over $25 billion in state and federal unemployment assistance to more than 2.3 million claimants. Florida recorded 6,463 jobless applications during the week that ended March 14, 2020, and the claims jumped to 74,313 the following week as the pandemic crashed into the state and caused businesses to close or scale back operations.