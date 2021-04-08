First Alert Weather: Sunny and mild today but skies will darken this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Relatively comfortable humidity and sunny skies will bring another lovely weather day for the Suncoast.
Friday will be warmer by a few degrees but we will remain dry. Saturday, for the most part, will remain dry but isolated inland showers in the late afternoon are possible. Additionally, rain at night, but before the stroke of midnight, might also be possible. However, most of the day on Saturday will be rain-free, just higher in humidity.
An approaching front on Sunday will bring extra cloud cover and good chances for showers on and off during the day. The chance for rain will linger into Monday morning. If you have weekend outside plans, consider Saturday as the better of the two days.
