FDOH update shows slight decrease in COVID positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping slightly to 6.73% on Thursday.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 4.42% and 4.73% respectively.
The state is also reporting 7,886 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,104,686. The state reported 84 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,906. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 85,198
SECOND DOSE: 114,386
TOTAL= 197,149
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 60,882
SECOND DOSE: 76,815
TOTAL= 137,697
Positivity rates:
STATE: 6.73%
Manatee: 4.42%
Sarasota: 4.73%
Total New deaths: 84
Total Florida Cases: 2,104,686
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 7,886
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 33,906
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 117,112
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 35,665
Total New cases since yesterday: 130
New deaths: 1
Total deaths in Manatee: 637
Total hospitalizations:1,442
New Hospitalizations: 3
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 2,942
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 30,231
Total New cases since yesterday: 182
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Sarasota: 795
Total hospitalizations: 1,307
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested yesterday: 3,850
