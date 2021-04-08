FDOH update shows slight decrease in COVID positivity rate

By ABC7 Staff | April 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 3:34 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping slightly to 6.73% on Thursday.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 4.42% and 4.73% respectively.

The state is also reporting 7,886 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,104,686. The state reported 84 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,906. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 85,198

SECOND DOSE: 114,386

TOTAL= 197,149

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 60,882

SECOND DOSE: 76,815

TOTAL= 137,697

Positivity rates:

STATE: 6.73%

Manatee: 4.42%

Sarasota: 4.73%

Total New deaths: 84

Total Florida Cases: 2,104,686

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 7,886

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 33,906

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 117,112

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 35,665

Total New cases since yesterday: 130

New deaths: 1

Total deaths in Manatee: 637

Total hospitalizations:1,442

New Hospitalizations: 3

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 2,942

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 30,231

Total New cases since yesterday: 182

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Sarasota: 795

Total hospitalizations: 1,307

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested yesterday: 3,850

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

