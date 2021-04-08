DeSantis files lawsuit against federal government, CDC

MIAMI (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state of Florida will be filing a lawsuit against the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over travel restrictions that are hurting the cruise industry.
Last month, DeSantis, along with Attorney General Ashley Moody and Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault held a roundtable discussion with cruise industry executives and employees. Today, during a news conference with DeSantis, Moody said she had filed the suit this morning.
A September 2020 report from the Federal Maritime Commission estimated that during the first six months of the pandemic, losses in Florida due to the cruise industry shutdown totaled $3.2 billion in economic activity, including 49,500 jobs paying $2.3 billion in wages.
In addition, Florida saw wide-ranging indirect effects throughout the state – from airports and ground transportation to hotels, restaurants, and tourist destinations. The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the cruise industry are part of a larger struggle facing the entire travel industry, which ended 2020 with $1.1 trillion in losses, a 42 percent drop from 2019.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Cruises are a vital part of Florida’s tourism industry—employing thousands and boosting our state’s economy. Every day the federal government unfairly keeps this economic giant docked, our economy suffers. The ripple effect of this misguided federal lockdown has far-reaching implications for the cruise industry, international tourism, businesses that would benefit from the influx of visitors, our state’s economy and the thousands of Floridians who work in the industry.”But what is even worse than the economic damage caused by this heavy-handed federal overreach is the precedent being set by an eager-to-regulate Biden administration that is unfairly singling out and keeping docked our cruise industry on the basis of outdated data. Our litigation seeks to end this federal overreach and allow Floridians to safely get back to work and travel.”
You can view the complaint below:
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.