Capitol Watch: April 8, 2021

TUITION AND FEE WAIVERS AT ISSUE: The Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee will consider a bill (SB 1798), filed by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, that would provide tuition and fee waivers for students pursuing degrees in fields such as science, math and engineering at state universities. Students who pay full tuition and fees for one course in those areas would receive a tuition-and-fee waiver for another course. (11:30 a.m., 412 Knott Building, the Capitol.)