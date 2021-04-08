Bradenton man charged in February beating death

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man who was arrested in February for severely beating a man who later died has now been charged with murder.
On Feb. 12 at around 2:20 p.m., Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 3001 14th Street West, Bradenton and found Timothy J. Pearson unconscious, with major injuries. Pearson, who suffered a fractured hip and a brain bleed, went into cardiac arrest at the scene and was taken to Blake Medical Center. he died two days later of his injuries, police said.
Detectives discovered that Pearson may have been living at 931 33rd Ave West, where they made contact with Edgardo Romero Jr. and another man. Detectives determined that Romero had battered that man and Pearson over the last several days. Romero was arrested for aggravated battery and an additional charge of felony violation of probation.
Video evidence obtained from a nearby business showed Romero dragging Pearson by the feet toward the area where Pearson was discovered by the 911 caller. Through the investigation detectives learned that Romero would abuse Pearson and the other victim frequently, for no apparent reason.
On Wednesday, Romero was charged with second-degree murder. He remains in the Manatee County Jail with no bond.
