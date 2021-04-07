Vaccine side effects possible but worth it, expert says

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you feel achy or sore after getting a COVID-19 vaccination, it’s normal and symptoms shouldn’t last,
said Dr. Lisa Merritt, who talked exclusively with ABC7 Wednesday about the side effects people can expect when getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Please get this thing as quickly as possible,” said Merritt, of the Multicultural Health Institute in Sarasota. She talked about how we are starting to see more variants entering Florida and reiterated that Florida is in the top five states for escalating cases of the virus.
Merritt says that it’s normal to get a fever and you may feel achy and your arm might hurt. Also, most people will seem to be experiencing fatigue. The reason for these side effects, she says, is because the shot stimulates an immune response so the body has a map on how to fight the virus if it enters the body.
The good news is that these side effects are normally only within the first 24-to-48 hours after the shot. But Merritt says there is some evidence that suggests people who have had COVID-19 before can have a stronger reaction to the vaccine because their body has already seen the virus.
