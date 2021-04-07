Storm system to bring changes this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been outstanding lately in the weather world and should stay that way again on Thursday as skies will be generally sunny with temperatures running just a couple of degrees above average. We will see the winds pick up on Friday out ahead of a storm system which promises to bring some much needed rain our way over the weekend.
Until then high pressure will hold on for a couple of days so look for highs on Thursday in the low 80′s near the beaches and mid to upper 80′s well inland. You will notice the humidity being a little higher as those winds veer move to the SE and then SW later in the afternoon. So expect it to feel a little warmer each day as we push toward the weekend.
On Friday we will see some patchy fog around sunrise which will burn off quickly and then look for mostly sunny skies through the rest of the day. The high on Friday near 84 degrees. Winds will be out of the south to southwest at 15 mph.
Saturday will be partly cloudy breezy and warm with a high in the mid 80′s. Winds will be out of the SW at 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a 20% chance for an inland shower or two in the afternoon.
Sunday look for increasing cloudiness as a frontal system approaches along with an upper air disturbance moves in from the Gulf. We will see some showers early Sunday morning and then another piece of energy will move in during the day on Sunday which will bring another round of showers with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm or two. Right now not looking at anything too strong to be moving through as this system moves through.
The high on Sunday will be a bit cooler due to the increase cloud cover and showers scattered about. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70′s.
Monday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80′s.
Tuesday there is some hints at another piece of energy moving through Florida which will bring another chance for some much needed rain. The rain chance at this time is only at 30% but I got a feeling that is going to be bumped up as we go through time.
For boaters look for winds out of the SE turning to the SW at 10 knots and seas less than 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
