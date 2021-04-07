Police name suspect in 2014 Palmetto nightclub homicide

On March 22, 2014, Javare Thomas of Sarasota was shot in the head while riding in the backseat of a sedan in Palmetto. He was a passenger in a friend’s car that had just left the nightclub. As Javare and his friends traveled along Haban Boulevard towards U.S. 41, a black pick-up truck pulled up next to their vehicle and the driver fired multiple shots into the sedan. One of the shots hit Javare in the head. His friends rushed him to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injury.