Issues at Piney Point prompting questions on gypsum stack regulations

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) -The story at Piney Point has been going on for more than a decade with inaction and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says it’s not ok.
“There’s been a lot of balls that have been dropped in the process,” said Ag Commissioner, Nikki Fried. “I emphasized significantly that its not enough to be patching this up, what’s the plan to fix this moving forward so that this doesn’t happen again?”
The clean up and closure of Piney Point could cost in the neighborhood of 200 million dollars. A portion of the money would be covered by funding from the federal government and the rest by you the taxpayer.
“This is private property we didn’t create this mess yet we the tax payer are rushing in to fix this,” said Sen. Janet Cruz.
Cruz and Fried say HRK Holdings, the company that owns the property, will see consequences.
But beyond just this site Fried says the state may not be doing enough to prevent these issues to begin with and a deep dive is needed.
“Create better regulations, more oversight, more accountability and really take a look at is this the appropriate process to begin with at these mining lands,” said Fried.
As for the deep well injection option that has been tossed around for Piney Point-- Fried says its concerning especially with the Everglades in such close proximity.
New conference:
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.