Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office releases body cam of alligator relocation

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has released body cam footage of the removal of TikTok viral alligator.
The alligator was discovered on March 31 under a parked car at an apartment complex in Tampa. The gator was over 10-feet-long and it took SEVERAL officers to remove the reptile.
After multiple angles of the removal went viral on TikTok, the sheriff’ decided to release the footage from one of the deputy’s body cameras.
It is alligator mating season and Floridians should expect to have more sightings of the creatures. If you run into one you should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 𝟴𝟲𝟲-𝟯𝟵𝟮-𝟰𝟮𝟴𝟲
Here are some safety tips from Florida Fish and Wildlife:
Keep a safe distance
Keep your pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge
Swim only in designated swimming areas during the daylight (gators are most active between dusk and dawn)
NEVER feed a gator
