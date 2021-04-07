Florida governor announces $27M in financial relief for those impacted by Hurricane Michael

“Today’s announcement builds on the work we’ve done since the first day Gov. DeSantis took office and went to Mexico Beach to provide his support to the people there who had been forgotten by everyone else but were still desperately recovering from a Category 5 hurricane,” said FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz. “I’m especially happy for the fiscally-constrained cities and counties who no longer need to bear the burden of cost-share as they continue to rebuild.”