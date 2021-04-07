First Alert Weather: Temperatures and humidity will slowly rise over the next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Dew points, the true measure of water vapor in the atmosphere, are slowly rising but still remain comfortable. However, by Friday or Saturday, most will notice the humidity rise as afternoons become sticky. If you have not been running the air conditioner you may decide to turn it on by the weekend just to remove some moisture from the air. The increase in humidity will occur due to a wind shift that will draw air up out of the south. The wind shift will be in response to our fair-weather high-pressure area moving into the Atlantic as the next front approaches from the west.