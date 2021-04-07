FDOH update shows slight increase in COVID positivity rate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, rising to 6.95% on Wednesday.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 7.57% and 5.01% respectively.
The state is also reporting 5,789 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,096,747. The state reported 36 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,822. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 85,858
SECOND DOSE: 111,291
TOTAL= 197,149
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 63,066
SECOND DOSE: 73,163
TOTAL= 136,229
Positivity rates:
STATE: 6.95%
Manatee: 7.57%
Sarasota: 5.01%
Total New deaths: 42
Total Florida Cases: 2,096,747
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 5,789
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 33,822
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 83,246
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 35,534
Total New cases since yesterday: 124
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 636
Total hospitalizations:1,439
New Hospitalizations: 0
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,637
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 30,044
Total New cases since yesterday: 106
New deaths: 2
Total deaths in Sarasota: 795
Total hospitalizations: 1,305
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested yesterday: 2,117
