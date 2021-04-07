FDOH update shows slight increase in COVID positivity rate

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By ABC7 Staff | April 7, 2021 at 2:50 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 2:50 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, rising to 6.95% on Wednesday.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 7.57% and 5.01% respectively.

The state is also reporting 5,789 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,096,747. The state reported 36 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,822. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 85,858

SECOND DOSE: 111,291

TOTAL= 197,149

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 63,066

SECOND DOSE: 73,163

TOTAL= 136,229

Positivity rates:

STATE: 6.95%

Manatee: 7.57%

Sarasota: 5.01%

FLORIDA POSITIVITY RATE: 6.95%

Total New deaths: 42

Total Florida Cases: 2,096,747

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 5,789

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 33,822

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 83,246

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 35,534

Total New cases since yesterday: 124

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 636

Total hospitalizations:1,439

New Hospitalizations: 0

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,637

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 30,044

Total New cases since yesterday: 106

New deaths: 2

Total deaths in Sarasota: 795

Total hospitalizations: 1,305

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested yesterday: 2,117

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

