DOH-Sarasota to stop using current vaccine registration starting Monday, April 12 as they transition to walk-ups

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County COVID-19 Vaccine Registration System has been extremely successfully, according to officials. But Wednesday morning DOH-Sarasota Health Officer Chuck Henry announced that the county is transitioning to walk up appointments and as next Monday, will no longer be using the system.
“Our vaccine registration process has been very successful, so the next logical step is to evolve that registry and move forward. Slowing down or ending the new registration, while continuing to schedule the remaining registrants, will allow us to provide walk-up availability for the vaccine,” Henry said. “The important part about that transition is, not what happens to the registration system, but that the next logical step of through a few week period, will be to blend appointments and walk-up clinics,” he added.
Beginning 5 p.m., Monday, April 12, the registration system will no longer accept new accounts to prepare for DOH-Sarasota’s transition to the next phase of vaccinating the community. Current registrants will still be able to view their account, and the system will continue to schedule appointment notifications through the existing list of registrants.
DOH-Sarasota will start the next phase of vaccinating the community by offering a walk-up, no-appointment needed, first-dose clinics 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Sarasota Square Mall on Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10. DOH-Sarasota will continue with first-dose walk-up clinic operations Monday through Saturday. Individuals arriving to these clinics with scheduled appointments will not have to wait in the walk-up line.
Individuals receiving their first dose during the DOH-Sarasota walk-up clinics at Sarasota Square Mall will be provided a second-dose appointment date and will not receive a second-dose notification. These individuals should pay close attention to the information packet received at the vaccination clinic and continue to monitor the DOH-Sarasota and county websites, and county social media. Individuals should plan to return to the same location 28 days later for their second dose and must bring their vaccination card.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.