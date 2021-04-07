Beginning Friday, walk-up appointments will be available at Sarasota Square Mall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During the Sarasota County Commission meeting, Charles “Chuck” Henry of the Department of Health Sarasota, announced that walk-up appointments with NO reservation required will begin at the Sarasota Square Mall Friday, April 9, 2021.
The appointments will be held from 8:30 - 4 p.m.
The DOH is also weighing whether or not to extend hours of the clinic.
This story is developing and ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.
