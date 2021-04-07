Aid for Sarasota renters on the way from federal program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has received $13 million from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency #RentalAssistance program to help households unable to pay rent due to COVID-19.
Eligible households may receive up to 12 months of assistance, plus an additional three months if the grantee determines the extra months are needed to ensure housing stability and funds are available. Households may reapply for additional assistance at the end of the three-month period if needed and the overall time limit for assistance is not exceeded.
Household Eligibility:
- Renting households at or below 80% area median income (AMI) facing homelessness or housing instability due to inability to pay rent and/or utilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Such households must be able to demonstrate the impact of COVID-19. Income eligibility depends on how big the household is -- $42,850 for a single person; $61,200 for a family of four.
- Priority will be given to households that fall under one or both of the following:
- Household income below 50% of AMI.
- One or more people in the household are unemployed and have not been employed for the last 90 days prior to application.
- Rental assistance provided to an eligible household should not be duplicative of any other federally funded rental assistance provided to such household.
The Sarasota County program is currently being developed. More information specific to Sarasota County can be found online.
Information can also be found at the Emergency Rental Assistance Program website: https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares/emergency-rental-assistance-program
