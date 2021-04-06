U.S. 41 reopens as Piney Point situation improves

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A section of U.S. Highway 41 in Palmetto that was closed to most traffic after the Piney Point emergency has been ordered reopened, Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes told county commissioners Tuesday.
After a preliminary meeting on developments at Piney Point with the state and federal experts, public safety officials feel confident to re-open U.S. 41. The highway was shut down last week as part of a broad evacuation zone that is still in effect.
Homes inside the evacuation zone are still under a mandatory evacuation, and other surrounding roads still remain closed. Residents with questions about the evacuation zone can call Manatee County’s call center at 311. The Department of Environmental Protection has created an informational website about the Piney Point discharge. The site can be found at www.protectingfloridatogether.gov/PineyPointUpdate
Additional details are expected during a 4 p.m. news conference and on the county’s two primary Twitter feeds, @mcgpublicsafety and @manateegov.
