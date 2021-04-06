Some rain possible for latter half of weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Spectacular weather will stick around through Thursday with temperatures right where they should be for this time of year. There are some changes heading our way for the weekend however.
We can thank a large area of high pressure for our beautiful weather lately. It has been centered over Florida for the past couple of days and will continue to do that through Thursday. It will begin to drift to the east on Friday as a storm system moves into the SE U.S.
As the high pressure system makes its move east we will see those winds shift from the east to the south by Friday. This will start the bring up the humidity on Friday making it feel a little warmer but it will still be nice. The winds will pick up a bit on Friday as the pressure gradient tightens up a bit and it will stay breezy through the weekend.
So Wednesday look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70′s near the beaches and low to mid 80′s as you move inland.
Thursday look for pretty much the same with temperatures just a couple of degrees warmer. Lows in the low 60′s and highs in the low 80′s.
Friday is going to be nice with mostly sunny skies and a high around 84. With a south wind at 10-15 mph it will bring up the humidity a bit so expect it to feel a little more sticky out there.
Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies breezy and warm weather with highs in the mid 80′s for most and low 80′s near the beaches. There is a very small chance for a few inland showers later in the day.
Sunday we will see variable cloudiness with some a good chance for some much needed rain. Right now it looks like we will see mainly showers with some scattered thunderstorms as well. The rain chance stands at 40% right now but could go higher as the models work out some differences as we get closer to the event.
For boaters look for winds out of the east at 5-10 knots switching around to the SW at by early afternoon. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the bays and inland waters.
