Manatee County officials: What officials thought was a second breach in Piney Point, was actually a plant

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials announced Monday that there appeared to be a second breach in the wall of the gypsum stacks at Piney Point. As a result, a daylong search was initiated.
Thermal cameras had caught something that appeared to be at a lower temperature and it was assumed that the camera had caught a new seepage location.
After a day of searching, Manatee officials revealed the true culprit: a plant.
Emergency Manager Scott Hopes told reporters that crews determined there were no additional breaches and they are continuing to pump out water thanks to additional pumps provided by the state.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.