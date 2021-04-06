First Alert Weather: Highs in the 80′s with low humidity for the next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Suncoast will get several more days of low humidity and near seasonable temperatures. Our dew points are still in the 50′s, giving relative humidity that is dry enough that most everyone will find it comfortable. No rain today or for the rest of the workweek. We will add a degree to two onto the high temperatures each day toward the end of the workweek. We will watch the humidity rise to a less comfortable level by the start of the weekend. Bigger changes will come Sunday.