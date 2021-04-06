FDOH update shows no new deaths reported in Sarasota, 1 death in Manatee

By ABC7 Staff | April 6, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 2:58 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping to 6.89% on Tuesday.

In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 8.62% and 7.55% respectively.

The state is also reporting 5,459 new cases since Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,090,862. The state reported 36 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,780. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 87,035

SECOND DOSE: 107,077

TOTAL= 14,112

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 64.408

SECOND DOSE: 69,305

TOTAL= 133,713

Positivity rates:

STATE: 6.89%

Manatee: 8.62%

Sarasota: 7.55%

Total New deaths: 70

Total Florida Cases: 2,090,862

Total New Cases since yesterday is: 5,459

TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 33,780

TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 79,282

Manatee: DOH reports:

Total cases: 35,411

Total New cases since yesterday: 126

New deaths: 0

Total deaths in Manatee: 636

Total hospitalizations:1,439

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,461

Sarasota: DOH reports:

Total cases: 29,929

Total New cases since yesterday: 84

New deaths: 2

Total deaths in Sarasota: 793

Total hospitalizations: 1,303

New Hospitalizations: 2

Total people tested yesterday: 1,113

COUNTY REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/cases-monitoring-and-pui-information/county-report/county_reports_latest.pdf

DASHBOARD: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/96dd742462124fa0b38ddedb9b25e429

VACCINE REPORT: http://ww11.doh.state.fl.us/comm/_partners/covid19_report_archive/vaccine-county/vaccine_county_report_latest.pdf

