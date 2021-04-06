FDOH update shows no new deaths reported in Sarasota, 1 death in Manatee

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the state positivity rate continuing to fluctuate, dropping to 6.89% on Tuesday.
In the Suncoast, Manatee and Sarasota are reporting positivity rates of 8.62% and 7.55% respectively.
The state is also reporting 5,459 new cases since Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 2,090,862. The state reported 36 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 33,780. An increase in the death total does not indicate that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast.
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 87,035
SECOND DOSE: 107,077
TOTAL= 14,112
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 64.408
SECOND DOSE: 69,305
TOTAL= 133,713
Positivity rates:
STATE: 6.89%
Manatee: 8.62%
Sarasota: 7.55%
Total New deaths: 70
Total Florida Cases: 2,090,862
Total New Cases since yesterday is: 5,459
TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 33,780
TOTAL TESTED YESTERDAY: 79,282
Manatee: DOH reports:
Total cases: 35,411
Total New cases since yesterday: 126
New deaths: 0
Total deaths in Manatee: 636
Total hospitalizations:1,439
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,461
Sarasota: DOH reports:
Total cases: 29,929
Total New cases since yesterday: 84
New deaths: 2
Total deaths in Sarasota: 793
Total hospitalizations: 1,303
New Hospitalizations: 2
Total people tested yesterday: 1,113
