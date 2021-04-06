City of Sarasota commissioners vote to start process of reinstating mask mandate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota commissioners has voted to start the process of reinstating a mask mandate.
According to Vice Mayor Erik Arroyo, a permanent ordinance will go into effect at the end of May, at the latest, if they vote for it during a second hearing.
The vote on Monday night received 3-2 for the reinstatement of the mask mandate. The city will have at least one more hearing before the mask mandate is fully reinstated.
Commissioners Kyle Battie, Liz Alpert, and Jen Ahearn-Koch all voted for the reinstatement of the mask mandate.
